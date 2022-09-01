Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $4,973,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,841,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,336,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

