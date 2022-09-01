Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,709. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

