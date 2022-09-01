Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Visa worth $644,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $372.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

