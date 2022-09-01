Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 59,225 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

