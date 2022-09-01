Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 57,303 VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.49% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $17.72 on Thursday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

