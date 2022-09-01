Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

