Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $55.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

