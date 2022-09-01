Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

