Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,373,000. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

