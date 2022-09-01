Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

