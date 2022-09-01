Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

