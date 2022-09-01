Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $3.60 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 117,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 837,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after buying an additional 161,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.89 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.