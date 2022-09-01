Vittal Vasista Sells 2,400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 233,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,437. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.