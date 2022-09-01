Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 245704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Vivendi Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

