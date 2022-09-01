VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.22 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. VNET Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.02. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 371,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.