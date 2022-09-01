Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.92

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 417949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

