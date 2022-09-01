VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,060,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,638,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOXX. StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

