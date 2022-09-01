Wagerr Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.56 million and $206.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,097,507 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

