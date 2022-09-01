Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.29.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,065.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 101,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 111,694 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a market cap of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

