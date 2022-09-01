Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.48. 7,177,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $368.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.