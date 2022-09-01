Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2022 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/14/2022 – Cisco Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

7/12/2022 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 606,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 74.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.