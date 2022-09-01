Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 98 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PSA opened at $330.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.84. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.