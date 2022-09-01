Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

