Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.