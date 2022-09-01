Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $103,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AES opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.