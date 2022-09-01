Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

