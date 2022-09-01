Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

NYSE FIS opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

