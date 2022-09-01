Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 6,837 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

CTVA stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

