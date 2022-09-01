Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,257 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

NRT stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 149.59%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Articles

