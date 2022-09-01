Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Nixon Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 8.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 284,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,910,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

