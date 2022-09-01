Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WEN stock opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of £43.32 million and a P/E ratio of 834.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.70. Wentworth Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.33).

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

