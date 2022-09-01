Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wentworth Resources Stock Performance
Shares of WEN stock opened at GBX 24.45 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of £43.32 million and a P/E ratio of 834.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.70. Wentworth Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27 ($0.33).
Wentworth Resources Company Profile
