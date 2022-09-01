Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$40.14 and last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 382386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$18.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.