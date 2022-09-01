White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 205 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.82. 118,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,938. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.47 and a 200-day moving average of $457.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

