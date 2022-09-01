White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Orbital Energy Group Price Performance

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 69,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,132. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

(Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.