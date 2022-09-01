White Pine Capital LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 21,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 48.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,572,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 44.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 280,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.28. 1,074,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.