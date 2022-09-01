White Pine Capital LLC Buys 733 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

