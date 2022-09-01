White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $650.52. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,464. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.