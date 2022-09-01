White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 2,532,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,318,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.