White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.