White Pine Capital LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.13. 621,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.