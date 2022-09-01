White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 117,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 100.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TU. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.