White Pine Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,911. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

