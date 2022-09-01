WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.41

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $15.05. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 23,225 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $334.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
