Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $374.41

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.41 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 330.50 ($3.99). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.04), with a volume of 90,447 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Wincanton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £418.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.15.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

