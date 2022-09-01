WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
DGRE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,867. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
