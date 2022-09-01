WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

DGRE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,867. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

