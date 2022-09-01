WS Management Lllp Has $15.74 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 555,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,416. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

