WS Management Lllp Purchases 604,734 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 634.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,734 shares during the period. Coursera makes up approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.49% of Coursera worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Coursera by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Coursera by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 143.3% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 116,931 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Down 1.6 %

COUR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,186 in the last 90 days.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

