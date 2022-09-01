WS Management Lllp Sells 49,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.5% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $97.02. 74,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,883. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.