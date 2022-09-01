XMax (XMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $561,092.40

XMax (XMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $561,092.40 and approximately $153,369.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

