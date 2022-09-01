Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 2.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 18,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 608,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King lifted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Xometry Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry
Institutional Trading of Xometry
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 11.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xometry (XMTR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.