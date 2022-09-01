Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 2.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 18,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 608,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King lifted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Institutional Trading of Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,215 shares of company stock worth $6,534,061 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 11.4% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

